Windom Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WINDOM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
