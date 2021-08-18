Cancel
Windom, MN

Windom Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Windom Voice
 6 days ago

WINDOM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bV7bBeJ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Windom, MN
With Windom Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

