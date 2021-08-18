Cancel
Mccall, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Mccall

Mccall News Watch
Mccall News Watch
 6 days ago

MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bV7b9y600

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy smoke then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mccall News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

