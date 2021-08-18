Daily Weather Forecast For Mccall

MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy smoke then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 65 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



