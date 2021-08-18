Cancel
Parachute, CO

Weather Forecast For Parachute

Parachute Voice
PARACHUTE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bV7b7Ce00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

