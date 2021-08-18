Weather Forecast For Parachute

PARACHUTE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 57 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



