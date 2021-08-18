Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay Center, KS

Wednesday has sun for Clay Center — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Clay Center Voice
Clay Center Voice
 6 days ago

(CLAY CENTER, KS) A sunny Wednesday is here for Clay Center, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clay Center:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bV7b4YT00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Clay Center Voice

Clay Center Voice

Clay Center, KS
10
Followers
194
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clay Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Center, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun For Clay Center#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy