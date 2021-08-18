Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kamas, UT

Kamas Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Kamas Times
Kamas Times
 6 days ago

KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bV7b1uI00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Kamas Times

Kamas Times

Kamas, UT
14
Followers
214
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kamas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kamas, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy