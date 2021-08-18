Kamas Daily Weather Forecast
KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy Smoke
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0