Kamas Daily Weather Forecast

KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy Smoke High 67 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 57 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.