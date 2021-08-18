Cancel
Antlers, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Antlers

Posted by 
Antlers Digest
 6 days ago

ANTLERS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bV7azRu00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Antlers Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

