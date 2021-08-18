Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Isabella
LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
