Lake Isabella, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Isabella

Lake Isabella Voice
 6 days ago

LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bV7axgS00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

