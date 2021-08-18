Orofino Weather Forecast
OROFINO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0