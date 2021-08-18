Cancel
Iron River, MI

Iron River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Iron River Journal
 6 days ago

IRON RIVER, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bV7at9Y00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Iron River Journal

Iron River, MI
With Iron River Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

