Iron River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
IRON RIVER, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
