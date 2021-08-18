Cancel
Ladysmith, WI

Ladysmith is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 6 days ago

(LADYSMITH, WI) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ladysmith:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bV7asGp00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith, WI
With Ladysmith Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Ladysmith, WI
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It
