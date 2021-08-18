Bellevue Daily Weather Forecast
BELLEVUE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
