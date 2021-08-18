Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forks, WA

Weather Forecast For Forks

Posted by 
Forks Dispatch
Forks Dispatch
 6 days ago

FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqdzF_0bV7apce00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Forks Dispatch

Forks Dispatch

Forks, WA
20
Followers
184
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forks, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy