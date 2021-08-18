Cancel
Norton, VA

Norton Weather Forecast

Norton Updates
Norton Updates
 6 days ago

NORTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bV7aoz900

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

