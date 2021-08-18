Norton Weather Forecast
NORTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0