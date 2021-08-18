Cave Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
