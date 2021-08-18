Cancel
Cave Junction, OR

Cave Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cave Junction News Beat
 6 days ago

CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bV7an6Q00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

