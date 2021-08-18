Cancel
Salmon, ID

Salmon Weather Forecast

Salmon Bulletin
 6 days ago

SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bV7alKy00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

