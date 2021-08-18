Salmon Weather Forecast

SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 67 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



