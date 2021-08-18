Daily Weather Forecast For Post
POST, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
