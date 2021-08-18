Chelan Weather Forecast
CHELAN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
