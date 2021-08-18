Cancel
Chelan, WA

Chelan Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 6 days ago

CHELAN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bV7aign00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Chelan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

