Chelan Weather Forecast

CHELAN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



