Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheatland, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wheatland

Posted by 
Wheatland Journal
Wheatland Journal
 6 days ago

WHEATLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bV7aho400

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Wheatland Journal

Wheatland Journal

Wheatland, WY
19
Followers
193
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wheatland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wheatland, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy