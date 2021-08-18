4-Day Weather Forecast For Wheatland

WHEATLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



