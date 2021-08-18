4-Day Weather Forecast For Wheatland
WHEATLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
