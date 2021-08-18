Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belcourt, ND

Belcourt Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Belcourt Dispatch
Belcourt Dispatch
 6 days ago

BELCOURT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bV7af2c00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Belcourt Dispatch

Belcourt Dispatch

Belcourt, ND
39
Followers
171
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belcourt Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belcourt, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy