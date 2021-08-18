Belcourt Weather Forecast
BELCOURT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
