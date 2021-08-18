Colby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

COLBY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 65 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



