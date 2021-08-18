Wednesday set for rain in Moorefield — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MOOREFIELD, WV) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Moorefield, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Moorefield:

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.