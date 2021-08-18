Walton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



