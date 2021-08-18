Walton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
