Walton, NY

Walton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Walton Updates
Walton Updates
 6 days ago

WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bV7aW2x00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Walton Updates

Walton Updates

Walton, NY
With Walton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

