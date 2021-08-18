Jump on San Augustine’s cloudy forecast today

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Augustine:

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



