Concordia, KS

Concordia Daily Weather Forecast

Concordia News Flash
 6 days ago

CONCORDIA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bV7aSW300

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Concordia, KS
ABOUT

With Concordia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

