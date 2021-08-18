Cancel
Redwood Falls, MN

Redwood Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
 6 days ago

REDWOOD FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bV7aPrs00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

