Harlan Weather Forecast

HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 16 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 16 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.