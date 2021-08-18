Cancel
Harlan, IA

Harlan Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Harlan News Watch
Harlan News Watch
 6 days ago

HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bV7aMSv00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

