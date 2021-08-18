Wadena Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
