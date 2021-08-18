Licking Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LICKING, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0