Licking Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Licking Daily
Licking Daily
 6 days ago

LICKING, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bV7aH3I00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

