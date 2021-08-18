Cancel
Flora, IL

Flora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Flora News Flash
Flora News Flash
 6 days ago

FLORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bV7aFHq00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



With Flora News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

