Morris Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MORRIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
