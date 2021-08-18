Cancel
Morris, MN

Morris Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Morris Post
 6 days ago

MORRIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bV7aDWO00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

