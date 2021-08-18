Morris Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MORRIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.