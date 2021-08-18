Cancel
Disputanta, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Disputanta

Posted by 
Disputanta Journal
 6 days ago

DISPUTANTA, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bV7a94j00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Disputanta Journal

Disputanta, VA
ABOUT

With Disputanta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
