Cloudy forecast for Rockport — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(ROCKPORT, MA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rockport:
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
