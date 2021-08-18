Cancel
Rockport, MA

Cloudy forecast for Rockport — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Rockport Bulletin
Rockport Bulletin
 6 days ago

(ROCKPORT, MA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rockport:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bV7a7JH00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

