4-Day Weather Forecast For Childress
CHILDRESS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 73 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
