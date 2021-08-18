Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingfisher, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kingfisher

Posted by 
Kingfisher Post
Kingfisher Post
 6 days ago

KINGFISHER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bV7Zwgq00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Kingfisher Post

Kingfisher Post

Kingfisher, OK
25
Followers
229
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingfisher Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingfisher, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy