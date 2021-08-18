Seize the day (even if it’s raining)
(FAIRFIELD, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fairfield Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairfield:
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
