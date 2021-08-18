Cancel
Fairfield, TX

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Fairfield Today
Fairfield Today
 6 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fairfield Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bV7Zvo700

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairfield Today

Fairfield Today

Fairfield, TX
With Fairfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

