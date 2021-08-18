Cancel
Wautoma, WI

Wautoma Weather Forecast

Wautoma News Alert
 6 days ago

WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bV7ZrHD00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

