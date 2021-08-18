Weather Forecast For Algona
ALGONA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
