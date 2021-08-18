Truth Or Consequences Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
