4-Day Weather Forecast For Watseka
WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
