Daily Weather Forecast For Sidney
SIDNEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
