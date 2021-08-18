Quitman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
QUITMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
