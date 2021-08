CHICAGO (CBS) — Some community groups hope that school and a sense of togetherness can help solve the crisis of gun violence in Chicago. Can meeting with neighbors and mentors and bonding over food keep a community safe? That was the goal of a barbecue Saturday on the city’s West Side. “We try to build the community back together – you know what I’m saying? We want to get the community back together, because there’s a lot of role models around here – in this field right here today – a lot of role models,” said Joseph Russell of the organization Walk in My Shoes. Russell said he and his son know the issue all too well, as they have both been victims of gun violence. The group also works to build friendships, ideally with the goal of overcoming any rivalries that could lead to conflict.