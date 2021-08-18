4-Day Weather Forecast For Chadron
CHADRON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
