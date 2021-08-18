Weather Forecast For Liberty
LIBERTY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0