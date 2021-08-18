Cancel
Liberty, NY

Weather Forecast For Liberty

Posted by 
Liberty Dispatch
Liberty Dispatch
 6 days ago

LIBERTY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bV7ZQdi00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 66 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

