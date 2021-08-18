Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Warsaw

(WARSAW, VA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Warsaw, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Warsaw:

Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.