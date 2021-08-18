Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moriarty Journal

Moriarty Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Moriarty Journal
Moriarty Journal
 6 days ago

MORIARTY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bV7ZNEl00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Moriarty Journal

Moriarty Journal

Moriarty, NM
35
Followers
212
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moriarty Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Moriarty#Newsbreak#Nws
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Posted by
The Associated Press

House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking a deal with moderates, House Democratic leaders muscled President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle Tuesday, ending a risky standoff and putting the party’s domestic infrastructure agenda back on track. The 220-212 vote was a first move toward drafting Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to run for U.S. Senate in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. Walker, 59, joins the race with high name recognition, having won the Heisman Trophy in 1982 as a...
Posted by
CBS News

Ex-employee says R. Kelly lived in "Twilight Zone" that he controlled

New York — R. Kelly lived in a "Twilight Zone" where he called all the shots, including whether visitors at his Chicago-area mansion could leave or order takeout food, one of his former employees testified on Friday. Anthony Navarro was called as a government witness at Kelly's sex-trafficking trial to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy