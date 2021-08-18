Cancel
Bonners Ferry News Watch

Sun forecast for Bonners Ferry — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Bonners Ferry News Watch
Bonners Ferry News Watch
 6 days ago

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) A sunny Wednesday is here for Bonners Ferry, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bonners Ferry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bV7ZEIE00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bonners Ferry News Watch

Bonners Ferry News Watch

Bonners Ferry, ID
With Bonners Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

