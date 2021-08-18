Weather Forecast For Bad Axe
BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
