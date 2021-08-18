Cancel
Environment

Weather Forecast For Bad Axe

Bad Axe News Watch
 6 days ago

BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bV7Z85700

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bad Axe, MI
