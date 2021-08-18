Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Hip op patients discharged early at Bristol hospital

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip and knee surgery patients at a hospital are being discharged early in a bid to tackle a backlog of elective operations due to Covid-19. Patients are being sent home from Southmead Hospital in Bristol after just two days, rather than five. At a health scrutiny committee meeting, councillors expressed...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southmead Hospital#Knee Surgery#Nhs Trust#South Gloucestershire#North Bristol Nhs Trust#Ldrs#Nhs
Related
Ahoskie, NCroanoke-chowannewsherald.com

First Alteplase treated patient discharged from Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital

AHOSKIE – Keeping care close to home, whenever possible, is always the ultimate goal of all the Vidant Health hospitals. Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital recently discharged their first retained stroke patient that had been treated with Alteplase, a “clot-busting” enzyme that works to break up and dissolve blood clots that can block the arteries. This was the first milestone with these advances Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital has made with the stroke program, since certified as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission in March, 2021. In the past, patients treated with Alteplase had to be transferred to other primary stroke centers.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Hospitals preparing for patient surge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of COVID patients in Alabama hospitals has crossed the 2,000 mark, which the highest its been since January, and Alabama health leaders believe those numbers will only go higher. Alabama hospitals saw more than 3,000 patients back in January. Tuesday, the Alabama Department of...
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

Local hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - COVID-19 cases are spiking once again across Florida as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread. According to the Florida Hospital Association, there are more than 15,000 current COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, leaving less than 10% of ICU beds open. Our local hospitals...
Health Serviceswcn247.com

With no beds, hospitals ship patients to far-off cities

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Many overwhelmed hospitals, with no beds to offer, are putting critically ill COVID-19 patients on planes, helicopters and ambulances and sending them hundreds of miles to far-flung states for treatment.The delta variant of the virus, combined with low vaccination rates in many states, is causing a surge that has hospitals scrambling to find bed space — even if it means sending patients far away from home. The issue is that large hospitals in urban areas already were full and struggling with staffing problems when the outbreak started. That means they have no free beds to offer to patients from small rural hospitals without ICUs. In some cases, the larger hospitals also are looking to transfer out some of their own patients to relieve the strain.
Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

Hospital’s ICU has renovated patient rooms

As part of a multi-year campus improvement plan, McPherson Center for Health continues to expand and improve services available to the community. Recently the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) re-opened three completely renovated patient rooms that are now outfitted as negative air pressure rooms. Negative air pressure ensures that potentially infectious...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Unvaccinated NHS staff will be barred from entering care homes

More staff working for the NHS in England will be pulled into the scope of new mandatory rules on vaccinations in care homes when the changes come into force later this year. From November, new regulations will require all staff working in care homes to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, unless they are exempt, in order to protect residents and patients at most risk from the virus.
Idaho StateDerrick

Idaho warns of COVID patient surge, hospitals 'overwhelmed'

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Hospitals are reporting record numbers of COVID-19 patients on ventilators, public health officials have reactivated a “crisis standards of care” task force and epidemiologists are warning that based on the current rate of spread, Idaho could see as many as 30,000 new cases a week by mid-October.
Hamilton County, TNWDEF

Hospitals nearing capacity by both pediatric patients and adults

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department reports 195 inpatients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hamilton County hospitals. With the number of active cases and hospitalizations continuing to rise, hospitals across the state are seeing an influx of patients on both the pediatric side and the adult side, causing capacity issues.
ProtestsBBC

Bristol Covid-19 vaccine clinic targeted by protesters set to reopen

A Covid vaccination clinic that had to close because of an anti-vaccine protest will reopen later this week. The pop-up clinic inside Cabot Circus Shopping Centre in Bristol was shut when about 60 protesters gathered outside on Sunday afternoon. Avon and Somerset Police said the clinic closed "for the welfare...
Owensboro, KYwkyufm.org

Glasgow and Owensboro Hospitals See Increase in COVID Patients

The national and statewide trend of increasing COVID-19 cases is also being seen at hospitals in Glasgow and Owensboro. T.J. Regional Health spokesperson Stacey Biggs said there are currently 20 COVID patients at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Barren County. Some of those are in the ICU and some on ventilators.
Parkersburg, WVArs Technica

Hospitals hamstrung by ransomware are turning away patients

Dozens of hospitals and clinics in West Virginia and Ohio are canceling surgeries and diverting ambulances following a ransomware attack that has knocked out staff access to IT systems across virtually all of their operations. The facilities are owned by Memorial Health System, which represents 64 clinics, including hospitals Marietta...
Health ServicesTelegraph

Why force care home workers to have jabs, but not NHS staff?

Once again it seems that the care home sector is to take the blame for inadequacies in the NHS. A key reason why Covid swept through care homes last year, accounting for nearly 40,000 excess deaths, was the decision early in the pandemic to discharge elderly patients from hospital into care homes; many took the virus with them, with fatal consequences.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Independent

‘Unrelenting’ pressure forces hospital to turn away non-emergency patients from A&E

A hospital in the northeast is to turn away patients coming to its A&E department for non-urgent complaints amid what it said was “unrelenting” pressure on services. Hull University Teaching Hospitals Trust announced the new policy on Tuesday and warned patients who come its emergency department for routine care will find themselves having to travel to other sites, some as far as 30 miles away.
Madison County, ALWAAY-TV

Huntsville Hospital sees a drop in COVID patients

The coronavirus is spreading like a wildfire across the state. Every county in Alabama is considered to be at a high level of transmission and hospitals are seeing the highest number of COVID inpatients since January. About 5% of the state's ICU beds are available because of the recent spike....
Health Servicesduboiscountyfreepress.com

Memorial Hospital offering rapid recovery program for total knee and hip replacements

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Orthopaedic Center of Excellence has created a Rapid Recovery program for total knee and total hip replacements. This program combines smartphone technology, support tools, and concentrated education for before, during, and after surgery to allow for patients to begin healing at home as soon as a few hours after surgery. This program is geared toward healthier, and more active patients who generally have fewer risks after surgery.
Juneau, AKjuneau.org

At Bartlett Regional Hospital, patient safety is the highest priority

At Bartlett Regional Hospital, patient safety is the highest priority. An ongoing pandemic doesn’t detract from Bartlett Regional Hospital’s highest priority: the wellbeing and safety of its patients. BRH takes the most protective possible measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. All patients, visitors, and staff must wear masks covering their nose and mouth, and use hand sanitizer placed at entrance screening areas, along with temperature monitoring and a simple questionnaire assessment. Whether you’re coming in for an emergency or a scheduled visit, these time-tested and proven methods for infectious disease prevention are in place to keep you and BRH staff safe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy