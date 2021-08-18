Hallettsville Daily Weather Forecast

HALLETTSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 79 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.