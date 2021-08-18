Hallettsville Daily Weather Forecast
HALLETTSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
